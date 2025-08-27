Dropping of the Edelweiss

Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Helen, Georgia 30545

Join us as we ring in the New Year at the Festhalle with the Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss Wednesday, December 31, 2025!

  • Live Music
  • Dancing
  • Party Favors
  • Heavy Hors D’oeuvres
  • Champagne Toast at Midnight
  • Beer & Wine Available for Purchase

Admission

  • Adults - $30
  • Kids (6-12) - $15
  • Kids (under 6) - Free

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
706-878-2181
