× Expand Courtesy Helen GA Composite image of champagne glasses clinking Champagne glasses clinking against colourful fireworks exploding on black background

Join us as we ring in the New Year at the Festhalle with the Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss Wednesday, December 31, 2025!

Live Music

Dancing

Party Favors

Heavy Hors D’oeuvres

Champagne Toast at Midnight

Beer & Wine Available for Purchase

Admission