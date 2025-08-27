Dropping of the Edelweiss
Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Helen, Georgia 30545
Composite image of champagne glasses clinking
Champagne glasses clinking against colourful fireworks exploding on black background
Join us as we ring in the New Year at the Festhalle with the Annual Dropping of the Edelweiss Wednesday, December 31, 2025!
- Live Music
- Dancing
- Party Favors
- Heavy Hors D’oeuvres
- Champagne Toast at Midnight
- Beer & Wine Available for Purchase
Admission
- Adults - $30
- Kids (6-12) - $15
- Kids (under 6) - Free
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family