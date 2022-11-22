Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show

× Expand TIEC Christmas Light SHow

Winterfest at Tryon Resort kicks off with the Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland drive-through light show, featuring a two-mile display that dances along to the music in your car! Perfect for kids of all ages, out-of-town guests, and quality family time throughout the holidays.

The drive-thru light show is open nightly, November 17th through January 1st. Gates open at 6pm and the line closes at 10pm. Tickets are by the carload, and can be purchased in advance HERE or at the gate. This two-mile drive-through track takes about 30 minutes to cruise through and enjoy, and runs in all weather. Take a break from holiday stress and enjoy this peaceful festive experience at your own