Dr. Ralph Stanley's Hills of Home Festival

54th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival

This festival is an old-time bluegrass music tradition started by Dr. Ralph Stanley and continuing today in his honor. Dr. Ralph's wish was that Ralph II would take over managing the festival, which he did in 2012. Ralph II earned his dad's confidence and trust, and he takes great pride in continuing to honor his dad by making the festival a true tribute to the legendary Dr. Ralph Stanley and continuing to bring talented bluegrass musicians to the stage for the fans.

The sound of banjos, mandolins and voices ringing high on top of some of the most beautiful mountains you will ever see!

Check out our schedule page for one of the best line-ups in traditional bluegrass music!

Wednesday, May 21st

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Tweed, Marty & Danny Davis Band

5:10 pm – 6:15 pm – Flatt out Blue with Carleigh Barnett

6:25 pm – 7:40 pm – Kevin Prater Band

7:50 pm – 9:20 pm – Authentic Unlimited

Thursday, May 22nd

12:00 pm – 12:45 pm – Wayne Lewis Band

12:50 pm – 1:30 pm – Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike

1:40 pm - 2:20 pm – Starlett & Big John

2:30 pm - 3:10 pm – Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers

3:20 pm – 4:40 pm – Blue Highway

4:40 pm – 5:30 pm – Supper Break

5:30 pm - 6:10 pm – Wayne Lewis Band

6:20 pm - 7:00 pm – Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike

7:10 pm - 7:50 pm – Starlett & Big John

8:00 pm – 8:40 pm – Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers

8:50 pm – 10:00 pm – Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Friday, May 23rd

12:00 pm -12:40 pm – Carson Peters Band

12:50 pm – 1:30 pm – Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

1:40 pm - 2:20 pm – Dave Adkins Band

2:30 pm – 3:15 pm – The Kody Norris Show

3:25 pm – 4:10 pm – David Parmley Band

4:10 pm – 5:10 pm – Supper Break

5:15 pm – 5:55 pm – Carson Peters band

6:05 pm - 6:45 pm – Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

6:55 pm – 7:40 pm – Dave Adkins Band

7:50 pm – 9:00 pm – Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

9:10 pm – 9:55 pm – David Parmley Band

10:05 pm - 10:50 pm – The Kody Norris Show

Saturday, May 24th

11:00 am - 11:50 am – Judy Marshall & The Bush Family

12:00 pm – 12:50 pm – Dewey & Leslie Brown

1:00 pm – 1:50 pm – Fenced Inn

2:00 pm -3:00 pm – Sammy Adkins & The Sandy Hook Boys

3:10 pm – 4:30 pm – Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, special guest Wyatt Ellis

4:30 pm – 5:25 pm – Supper Break

5:30 pm – 6:20 pm – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm – Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

8:00 pm – TBD

Hope to see ya'll there!!