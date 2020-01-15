38th Annual King Week Celebration

Since 1982, the MLK Commission has been organizing a special celebration each year for the Knoxville area to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The weeklong celebration focuses on providing education and leadership training for adults and youth and promotes reconciliation through peaceful conflict resolution. Part of the celebration also includes stories of racial struggles with emphasis on non-violence, equality, and love.We have a sundry of MLK activities throughout the week leading up to the national holiday on Monday, January 20, 2020. We invite you to join us for as many events as your schedule will allow. Thank you, we look forward to seeing you.