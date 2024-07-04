Downtown Wytheville 4th of July Celebration & Street Festival

× Expand Downtown Wytheville Incorporated & Michelle Govin Photography Over 12,500 patrons on Main Street Wytheville watching Main Stage performing artists before fireworks show.

One of the only Independence Day events in Southwest Virginia always held on July 4th, Downtown Wytheville’s 4th of July Celebration paints the town red, white, and blue with the largest single-day music festival in Wythe County, regularly drawing over 13,000 people to celebrate Independence Day! This festival draws a crowd with great food, brews, and tunes. The event showcases on-the-rise musical performances on stages throughout downtown with over 11 performers throughout the day. Besides incredible live music, you can find craft vendors, specialty drinks, a vintage car show, carnival games, and kids activities, including a Kid’s Parade and Bike Giveaway. Open container laws are in effect throughout downtown, allowing you to bring your drinks with you as you explore the festival. Plan to stay until the end, when we light up Main Street with a huge fireworks display.

This event is always held on July 4th, and our 2024 Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, July 4th, 2024. More information regarding musical acts, vendor registration, and a day-of schedule will be posted on Downtown Wytheville's social media or downtownwytheville.org