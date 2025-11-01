× Expand Courtesy Dollywood

Step into a nostalgic holiday wonderland at Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas, where the spirit of Christmas glows bright among 6 million twinkling lights. Slow down for a scenic stroll through the park and notice how each land tells a seasonal story through its unique and vibrant hues. Discover Santa's Village with its classic red and green, the crisp blues and whites of winter in Glacier Ridge presented by GooGoo Cluster, a soft candlelight glow throughout Craftsman's Valley, and more -- November 1, 2025, through January 4, 2026.