The Dollar Brothers provide a high-energy, family-oriented bluegrass stage show. The Dollar Brothers are a traditional bluegrass band from Watauga and Ashe County, NC. Darrell Dollar, lead singer/songwriter and eldest brother plays mandolin. Next in line, Barry Dollar plays fiddle, banjo, and sings lead and baritone. Wade Dollar, the youngest, plays guitar, claw hammer banjo, and dobro, and sings tenor. Bass player and vocalist, J.M. Trivette is from Zionville. They have shared the stage with such luminaries as Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse, The Seldom Scene, Doyle Lawson, The Osborne Brothers and others. They’ve been in bluegrass for over 25 years, enjoying what they do and sharing with others. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.