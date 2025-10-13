Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show

Knoxville Convention Center 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show, presented by BlueWing Homes, has something for everyone. Our perennial preview of spring invites guests to leave winter at the door, experience over 10,000 sq. ft. of Grand Gardens, and meet the top vendors in home improvement, interior design, appliances, and more—all under one roof. Find unique art, jewelry, and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market.

On the How-to Stage, local experts and tastemakers will provide DIY demonstrations, tips on real estate trends, cooking, home improvement, gardening, and much more. ​

Make your house and garden dreams come true! The show is the largest annual fundraiser for Dogwood Arts.

February 6-8, 2026

  • Friday: 10 AM - 6 PM​​
  • Saturday: 10 AM - 6 PM
  • ​Sunday: 10 AM - 4 PM

Tickets

  • Adults: $10
  • Senior/Veteran: $8
  • Kids 12 & Under: Free

*Get $1 off tickets at any ORNL Federal Credit Union branch starting January 1, 2026

Info

Home & Garden
865.637.4561
