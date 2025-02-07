× Expand Dogwood Arts Home & Garden Show

From the ground to the gutters

The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show has something for everyone. Our perennial preview of spring invites guests to leave winter at the door, experience over 10,000 sq. ft. of Grand Gardens, and meet the top vendors in home improvement, interior design, appliances, and more—all under one roof. Find unique art, jewelry, and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market.

On the How-to Stage, local experts and tastemakers will provide DIY demonstrations, tips on real estate trends, cooking, home improvement, gardening, and much more. Don’t forget the kids! The ORNL Federal Credit Union Creation Station has art activities, character meet & greets, and entertainment for kids of all ages.

Make your house and garden dreams come true! The show is the largest annual fundraiser for Dogwood Arts and is presented by Tim's Fencing and supported by ORNL Federal Credit Union.

February 7-9, 2025

Knoxville Convention Center

Friday: 10AM-6PM​​

Saturday: 10AM-6PM

​Sunday: 10AM-4PM

Tickets

REGISTER

Adults: $10

Senior/Veteran: $8

Kids 12 & Under: Free

*Get $1 off tickets at any ORNL Federal Credit Union branch