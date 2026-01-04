× Expand Courtesy Dogwood Arts

Spring in East Tennessee means blooming dogwoods and the return of one of Knoxville’s most beloved traditions -- the Dogwood Arts Festival.

Established in 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville! The festival is held on the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food & beverage vendors, and more.

​FESTIVAL HOURS