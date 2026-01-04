Dogwood Arts Festival

to

World’s Fair Park 963 World's Fair Park Dr, Knoxville, Tennessee 37916

Spring in East Tennessee means blooming dogwoods and the return of one of Knoxville’s most beloved traditions -- the Dogwood Arts Festival.

Established in 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville! The festival is held on the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food & beverage vendors, and more.

​FESTIVAL HOURS

  • Friday & Saturday: 10AM - 7PM
  • Sunday: 10AM - 5PM

Info

World’s Fair Park 963 World's Fair Park Dr, Knoxville, Tennessee 37916
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
865-637-4561
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dogwood Arts Festival - 2026-04-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dogwood Arts Festival - 2026-04-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dogwood Arts Festival - 2026-04-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dogwood Arts Festival - 2026-04-24 10:00:00 ical