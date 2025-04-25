Dogwood Arts Festival
to
World's Fair Park 525 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Established in 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville! The festival is held on the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food & beverage vendors, and more.
FESTIVAL HOURS:
- Friday & Saturday: 10AM - 7PM
- Sunday: 10AM - 5PM
Info
World's Fair Park 525 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family