Dog Days at Breaux Vineyards

Having a “ruff” day? Some furry friends & Loudoun County’s best wine should cheer you right up! Join us at Breaux Vineyards for our semi-annual Dog Days event!

Dogs are welcome in every part of our winery on this special occasion celebrating man’s best friend! Featuring vendors selling doggie items, live music, doggie contests and on-site pet adoptions.

No tickets required – come enjoy the day with your dog and your friends at Breaux Vineyards!