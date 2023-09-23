Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze Festival
Doe Run Farm 214 Marigold Lane, Ararat, Virginia 24053
17th Annual Sunflower Maze
September 23 through November 4, 2023
Sunday - Friday 1- 7 pm; Saturday 10 am - 8 pm
Welcome to Doe Run Farm in Ararat, Virginia!
Activities include: 6 Acre Sunflower Maze, Hay rides, 30 x 30 Bounce Pad, Apple Launcher, Pumpkin Bowling, Swings, Slide, Corn Hole and a Pick-Your-Own Sunflower Field!
Fresh Produce, Pumpkins, Fall Decorations, Apple Pies, Peanut Butter Delight, Sunflower Maze T-Shirts, Snacks & Drinks
Admission:
- $10.00 - 12 & up
- $7.00 - 4 - 11 Years Old
- 3 & under “Free”
- We do accept credit cards!
