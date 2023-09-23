Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze Festival

to

Doe Run Farm 214 Marigold Lane, Ararat, Virginia 24053

17th Annual ​Sunflower Maze

September 23 through November 4, 2023

Sunday - Friday 1- 7 pm; Saturday 10 am - 8 pm

Welcome to Doe Run Farm in Ararat, Virginia!

17th Annual ​Sunflower Maze

Activities include: 6 Acre Sunflower Maze, Hay rides, 30 x 30 Bounce Pad, Apple Launcher, Pumpkin Bowling, Swings, Slide, Corn Hole and a Pick-Your-Own Sunflower Field!

Fresh Produce, Pumpkins, Fall Decorations, Apple Pies, Peanut Butter Delight, Sunflower Maze T-Shirts, Snacks & Drinks

Admission:

  • $10.00 - 12 & up
  • $7.00 - 4 - 11 Years Old
  • 3 & under “Free”
  • We do accept credit cards!

Info

Doe Run Farm 214 Marigold Lane, Ararat, Virginia 24053
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
276-251-8287
to
Google Calendar - Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze Festival - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze Festival - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze Festival - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze Festival - 2023-09-23 00:00:00 ical