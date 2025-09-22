Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze
Doe Run Farm 214 Marigold Lane, Ararat, Virginia 24053
Welcome to the 19th Annual Sunflower Maze at Doe Run Farm in Ararat, Virginia, September 27-November 2, 2025!
Activities include: 6 Acre Sunflower Maze, Hayrides, 30 x 30 Bounce Pad, Apple Launcher, Pumpkin Bowling, Swings, Slide, Corn Hole, and a Pick-Your-Own Sunflower Field!
Fresh Produce, Pumpkins, Fall Decorations, Apple Pies, Peanut Butter Delight, Sunflower Maze T-Shirts, Snacks & Drink
Admission:
- $10.00 for all ages over 3!
- 3 & under free
We do accept credit cards!
Anyone interested in having a "Birthday Party" at our facility, contact us ahead of time to reserve tables! Normal rates during normal business hours will be charged. Reservations are for 2 hours.
No Pets Allowed!