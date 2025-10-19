Disney’s MOANA Live-to-Film Concert
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
Madison Clark
Disney's MOANA Live-to-Film concert
Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide present Disney’s MOANA Live-To-Film Concert North American tour, featuring a full-length screening of the beloved movie accompanied by live performances of a unique on-stage musical ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Polynesian rhythm masters and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from this award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated classic.
