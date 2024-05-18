Discovery Days
Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia
India Sloan//Project Chimps
Come discover your neighbors (like Binah) during our Discovery Days event!
Families will have the rare public opportunity to see and learn about the former research chimpanzees living right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Come early and stay after your tour to explore our new hiking trails! A food truck will be on-site and you're welcome to bring your own picnic to enjoy by our scenic koi pond.
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor