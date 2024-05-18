Discovery Days

Blue Ridge, GA Blue Ridge, Georgia

Families will have the rare public opportunity to see and learn about the former research chimpanzees living right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Come early and stay after your tour to explore our new hiking trails! A food truck will be on-site and you're welcome to bring your own picnic to enjoy by our scenic koi pond.

Info

