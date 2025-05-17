× Expand Project Chimps Visit with Project Chimps for unforgettable experiences with the chimps. Guided walking tours of the sanctuary include 60 minutes of moderate hiking with rest stops and are limited to one tour per standard ticket. (VIPs have access to 2 tours!) Tickets are available from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm by reservation, exact tour time will be determined at Event Check-In.

During Discovery Days at Project Chimps, families will have the opportunity to see and learn about the former research chimpanzees living right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Come early and stay after your tour to visit the Discovery Zone booths and explore our new hiking trails! You are welcome to bring your own picnic and enjoy it by our scenic koi pond.

Visit https://projectchimps.org/events/discovery-days/ for more information and tickets.