During Discovery Days at Project Chimps, families will have the opportunity to see and learn about the former research chimpanzees living right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Come early and stay after your tour to visit the Discovery Zone booths and explore our new hiking trails! You are welcome to bring your own picnic and enjoy it by our scenic koi pond.

Visit https://projectchimps.org/events/discovery-days/ for more information and tickets.

