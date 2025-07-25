Dino Festival
to
Virginia Museum of Natural History 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, Virginia 24112
Courtesy Virginia Museum of Natural History
Dino Festival is a two-day dinosaur extravaganza, featuring life-size cast skeletons of some of the most iconic dinosaurs of the Mesozoic Era, an extraordinary variety of dinosaur fossils, engaging dino-themed activities and crafts, animatronic dinosaur displays, and the opportunity to interact with expert paleontologists! Be sure to take in the museum's current exhibit, The Age of Dinosaurs, while you're here!
Admission is only ...
- $15/Ages 18-59
- $10/Ages 3-17, Seniors 60+, and College Students
- FREE for children under 3
- FREE for VMNH Members
- FREE for members of ASTC Passport participating institutions
- FREE for EBT card holders who present their EBT card and official photo ID
- Groupons are accepted!
*Free admission for EBT cardholders is valid for the cardholder (from any state) and up to 5 immediate family members living within the same household as the cardholder. Members of ASTC Passport participating institutions must provide their membership card to receive free admission.
Know before you go...
- Dino Festival will take place indoors and outdoors.
- Parking for this event is free of charge and will take place off-site.
- Admission tickets are available at the gate.
- The entrance gate is only accessible via Starling Avenue.
- Paying attendees on Friday will be allowed to experience the event again on Saturday at no additional charge.
- All listed offerings and information subject to change.