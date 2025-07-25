× Expand Courtesy Virginia Museum of Natural History

Dino Festival is a two-day dinosaur extravaganza, featuring life-size cast skeletons of some of the most iconic dinosaurs of the Mesozoic Era, an extraordinary variety of dinosaur fossils, engaging dino-themed activities and crafts, animatronic dinosaur displays, and the opportunity to interact with expert paleontologists! Be sure to take in the museum's current exhibit, The Age of Dinosaurs, while you're here!

Admission is only ...

$15/Ages 18-59

$10/Ages 3-17, Seniors 60+, and College Students

FREE for children under 3

FREE for VMNH Members

FREE for members of ASTC Passport participating institutions

FREE for EBT card holders who present their EBT card and official photo ID

Groupons are accepted!

*Free admission for EBT cardholders is valid for the cardholder (from any state) and up to 5 immediate family members living within the same household as the cardholder. Members of ASTC Passport participating institutions must provide their membership card to receive free admission.

Know before you go...