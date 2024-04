× Expand Virginia Museum of Natural History

It's a 2-day dinosaur extravaganza, featuring life size-cast skeletons of some of the most iconic dinosaurs of the Mesozoic Era, a wide variety of dinosaur fossils, dino-themed activities and crafts, and the opportunity to interact with expert paleontologists!

Dino Festival take place at the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day!