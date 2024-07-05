Dinner and Music at Lake Toxaway Community Center

× Expand Lake Toxaway Community Center Great bluegrass, country, folk, rock we have all kinds of music on Friday nights PLUS a tasty dinner as well... Great fun for the entire family !

Local music and home cooking is what we have EVERY Friday night until the end of October. A great way to enjoy the mountains of WNC . Dinner menu changes each week so check out our website www.toxawaycc.com Look for our schedule of bands offering, bluegrass, country, folk etc. all from our area. You will enjoy listening or maybe trying out our dance floor. Often times we have folks clogging you may want to give it a try. Dinner is served from 6 to 7 PM Music is from 7 to 9PM .

If you enjoy thrift store shopping we also have a Bargain Barn open from 5 to 9 PM on Fridays and 9AM To 12 noon on Saturday.

All proceeds benefit our Community Center which serves the entire Lake Toxaway Community .