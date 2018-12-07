Dillsboro Festival of Lights and Luminaries

Downtown Dillsboro 148 Front Street, North Carolina 28725

See Dillsboro transformed into a magical winter wonderland with 2,500 luminaries lighting up the town for visitors. The shops stay open later, and other special offerings include horse and buggy rides, live music, holiday goodies, carolers, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Info
Downtown Dillsboro 148 Front Street, North Carolina 28725 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
828-586-1439
