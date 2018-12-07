Dillsboro Festival of Lights and Luminaries
Downtown Dillsboro 148 Front Street, North Carolina 28725
See Dillsboro transformed into a magical winter wonderland with 2,500 luminaries lighting up the town for visitors. The shops stay open later, and other special offerings include horse and buggy rides, live music, holiday goodies, carolers, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family