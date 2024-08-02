We’re back in 2024 for the 27th Dillard Bluegrass Festival!

We’re looking forward to another great festival this year, August 2nd and 3rd, 2024!

2024 Festival Music Lineup:

Friday August 2nd:

Foxfire Boys

Carolina Bluegrass Style

Doug Flowers Band

Peachtree Station

Shannon Slaughter

Saturday August 3rd:

Curtis Blackwell

BlueBillyGrit

Asheville Mountain Boys

Shadow Ridge

Nick Chandler & Delivered

M.C. Dave Mueller – Sound by Jon Shaheen

+ Cooking Class at 4:00pm Friday & Saturday!