Dillard Bluegrass Festival
Dillard City Hall Fairgrounds 892 Franklin Street, Dillard, Georgia 30537
We’re back in 2024 for the 27th Dillard Bluegrass Festival!
We’re looking forward to another great festival this year, August 2nd and 3rd, 2024!
2024 Festival Music Lineup:
Friday August 2nd:
- Foxfire Boys
- Carolina Bluegrass Style
- Doug Flowers Band
- Peachtree Station
- Shannon Slaughter
Saturday August 3rd:
- Curtis Blackwell
- BlueBillyGrit
- Asheville Mountain Boys
- Shadow Ridge
- Nick Chandler & Delivered
- M.C. Dave Mueller – Sound by Jon Shaheen
+ Cooking Class at 4:00pm Friday & Saturday!
Info
