Dillard Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival

Dillard City Hall Fairgrounds 892 Franklin Street, Dillard, Georgia 30537

We’re back in 2023 for the 26th Dillard Bluegrass and BBQ Festival!

We’re looking forward to another great festival this year, August 4th and 5th, 2023!

2023 Festival Lineup

Nick Chandler & Delivered, Foxfire Boys, The New Apostles of Bluegrass, Curtis Blackwell and Friends… More to Be Announced and Daily Lineup Coming Soon!

Dillard Bluegrass Festival is an Annual Benefit Event. All proceeds benefit local charities.

FREE parking on site…follow the signs!

Handicapped Parking 

Dogs are welcome: on leash, non-aggressive (Please bring bags to pick-up after your dog!)

NO COOLERS ALLOWED ON FAIRGROUNDS

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
706-782-6567
