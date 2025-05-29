ᏓᏂᏏᏍᎩ ᎦᏓᏆᏟ Didanisisgi Gadagwatli Mud Dauber Pottery Market & Exhibit Opening Reception

× Expand Tyra Maney, courtesy Museum of the Cherokee People See works crafted by emerging Cherokee artists at a Museum workshop.

Celebrate the opening of ᏗᏓᏂᏏᏍᎩ ᎦᏓᏆᏟ Didanisisgi Gadagwatli: A Showcase of Pottery from the Mud Dauber Community Workshop at the Museum of the Cherokee People. Students of Tara McCoy (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) will exhibit works they handcrafted throughout the winter during this intensive three-month workshop.

From 11am-4pm, shop for ceramic art and much more at an art market on the Museum lawn, with current and former students of the Didanisisgi Gadagwatli Mud Dauber Community Workshop at Museum of the Cherokee People among the participating vendors.

At 5pm, get a first look at the works on view and mingle with the artists at the official Didanisisgi Gadagwatli: A Showcase of Pottery from the Mud Dauber Community Workshop at the Museum of the Cherokee People opening reception.

Admission to the art market and opening reception are free with a Museum ticket. General admission to Museum of the Cherokee People is always free for enrolled members of federally-recognized Tribes and Museum members.

Since 1948, the Museum of the Cherokee People has served its community and visitors as the tribal museum of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Cherokee, North Carolina on the Qualla Boundary, the sovereign land of the EBCI and ancestral homelands of all Cherokees, the Museum shares the history, culture, and stories of the Cherokee people through its exhibitions, collections, and programs. Learn more at MotCP.org.