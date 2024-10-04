Destination Soultown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers

× Expand photo provided by Paramount Bristol Destination Soultown

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Destination Soultown from The Sensational Soul Cruisers features an 11 piece, choreographed band. The show will have you on your feet, singing and dancing to the greatest hits of the Temptations, the Jackson Five, The Spinners, Isaac Hayes, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and so many others. It is a full multi-media show with an incredible live band that many described as a cross between Kool and the Gang, Chicago and the Temptations, delivering a “WOW” show, time after time. “Soultown to Motown” will take you on a musical journey from Memphis to Philly to Detroit. The music that reflected a generation that wanted to be heard…and they were! Four choreographed lead singers – Seven piece rhythm section, including dancing horns!

The last time The Sensational Soul Cruisers played our venue, patrons said “Don’t let them leave the building without booking their next appearance at The Paramount!” See for yourself why everyone wants them back!