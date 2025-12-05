× Expand Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration, Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas, returns taking place on the first three Friday nights in December 2025.

December 5, 2025 - 6 pm - 10 pm

Featuring The City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting

The Christmas Tree Lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the Plaza behind the Market Building. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20 pm and will include live stage performances.

December 12, 2025 - 6 pm - 10 pm

Featuring The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade

The parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turns onto Campbell Avenue, goes past Market Square, and ends at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 pm.

The parade is rain or shine!

December 19, 2025 - 6 pm - 10 pm

Featuring the Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest

The beloved Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest returns, taking place on Salem Avenue at the Plaza behind the Market Building. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 pm.