Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Families will want to come early and stay all day! Children will enjoy riding behind Thomas the Tank Engine, meeting Sir Topham Hatt and all the family fun Tweetsie Railroad has to offer.
Tickets for Day Out With Thomas will be available for Golden Rail Season Pass Holders beginning February 3rd and then open to the general public on February 10th.
