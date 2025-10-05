The 77th Daniel Boone Festival proudly celebrates this year’s theme, “Echoes of the Wilderness” — a tribute to the enduring connection between past and present, where the land still carries the spirit of those who came before us.

Over 250 years ago, Daniel Boone carved the Wilderness Road through the untamed frontier, opening the gateway to Kentucky and beyond. His courage and determination not only made westward expansion possible but also sparked a deep and lasting relationship between the people and the land.

Just 25 years later, the city of Barbourville, Kentucky, was founded, growing from the very wilderness Boone once crossed. Today, the echoes of those early footsteps still resound in our forests, rivers, and mountains. The same land that challenged the pioneers now anchors a thriving community that honors its roots.

Join us October 5-11, 2025, in 225-year-old Barbourville, Kentucky.