× Expand Courtesy Dailey & Vincent Music Fest

The Dailey & Vincent Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!

Three-day passes and single-day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.

2025 Show Schedule:

Thursday, September 25

2 pm - Doors Open

4 pm - 5 pm - John Conlee

5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission

6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent

8 pm - 9:30 pm - Rhonda Vincent

Friday, September 26

2 pm - Doors Open

2 - 3 pm - VIP Meet & Greet

4 pm - 5 pm - Randy Travis

5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission

6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent

8 pm - 9:30 pm - Crystal Gayle

Saturday, September 27