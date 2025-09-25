The Dailey & Vincent Music Fest

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

The Dailey & Vincent Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!

Three-day passes and single-day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.

2025 Show Schedule:

Thursday, September 25

  • 2 pm - Doors Open
  • 4 pm - 5 pm - John Conlee
  • 5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission
  • 6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8 pm - 9:30 pm - Rhonda Vincent

Friday, September 26

  • 2 pm - Doors Open
  • 2 - 3 pm - VIP Meet & Greet
  • 4 pm - 5 pm - Randy Travis
  • 5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission
  • 6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8 pm - 9:30 pm - Crystal Gayle

Saturday, September 27

  • 2 pm - Doors Open
  • 2 pm - 3 pm - VIP Meet & Greet
  • 4 pm - 5 pm - Bryce Leatherwood
  • 5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission
  • 6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8 pm - 9:30 pm - Diamond Rio

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
