The Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
×
Courtesy Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
The Dailey & Vincent Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!
Three-day passes and single-day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.
2025 Show Schedule:
Thursday, September 25
- 2 pm - Doors Open
- 4 pm - 5 pm - John Conlee
- 5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission
- 6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8 pm - 9:30 pm - Rhonda Vincent
Friday, September 26
- 2 pm - Doors Open
- 2 - 3 pm - VIP Meet & Greet
- 4 pm - 5 pm - Randy Travis
- 5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission
- 6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8 pm - 9:30 pm - Crystal Gayle
Saturday, September 27
- 2 pm - Doors Open
- 2 pm - 3 pm - VIP Meet & Greet
- 4 pm - 5 pm - Bryce Leatherwood
- 5 pm - 6 pm - Intermission
- 6 pm - 7:30 pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8 pm - 9:30 pm - Diamond Rio
Info
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs