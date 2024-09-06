D-Day Exhibit at Upcountry History Museum Honors Men and Women of ‘Greatest Generation’

× Expand UHM Illustration This D-Day exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum includes artifacts, uniforms, archival materials, art and more which help give definition to the many experiences of June 6, 1944… experiences of the men and women who embodied lessons of duty, courage, commitment, and sacrifice to secure democracy and freedom in all its complexities.

From best-kept secret of World War II to largest invasion of Allied air, land, and sea forces in military history, the legacy of the sixth day of the sixth month in 1944 continues to serve as a reminder of the significance of that moment in history. To commemorate its 80th anniversary, the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is honored to present "D-Day: June 6, 1944 – The Memory Lives On," now on display.

It was on June 6, 1944, that more than 156,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, as Operation Overlord began. Outlined as the Second Front against Hitler and German troops, Overlord divided the Normandy shore into five sections – Utah Beach, Omaha Beach, Gold Beach, Juno Beach, and Sword Beach – for an infantry assault while paratroopers and glider troops were flown behind enemy lines to secure roads, rails, and bridges to slow German reinforcements. Though stormy seas plagued the beach landings the Allies finally succeeded in securing the beaches and began making their way into France. One year later, Germany signed an unconditional surrender.

Eight decades later, the significance of D-Day, its history, and stories of bravery and sacrifice are still very real. This UHM-organized exhibit is designed to bring the huge narrative of the invasion into context at a more personal level. Developed with items from the Museum’s Collection and in collaboration with the Greenville County Library System, Clemson University, U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command, and a private collector, "D-Day: The Memory Lives On" reveals stories between mother and son, wife and husband, and soldier to soldier. It also showcases contributions of Upstate textile mills and companies on the home front.

The exhibit features an array of artifacts, uniforms, letters, and art which helps give definition to the many experiences of the men and women who exemplified the term “greatest generation.” "D-Day, June 6, 1944: The Memory Lives On" will be on display through Sunday, January 19, 2025. Free admission for World War II veterans.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.