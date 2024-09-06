Curious George Wrapping Up the Summer at Upcountry History Museum

× Expand Minnesota Children’s Museum Photos Children can play, explore, and satisfy their curiosity through a variety of interactive experiences with that ever-popular little monkey in the exhibit, “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

Straight from the television screen and pages of countless stories from his exploits, that inquisitive little monkey named Curious George has made the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County his home this summer with the exhibit “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!”

For more than 85 years, Curious George has romped, played, explored, and experienced an array of adventures with his friend, the Man in the Yellow Hat, while entertaining children of all ages in the popular book series by H.A. and Margret Rey, as well in the #1 PBS KIDS television show.

This hands-on, bilingual (English and Spanish) exhibition takes place in the neighborhood where Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat live. Visitors will step into familiar buildings and locations as they explore the interactive 2,500-square-foot community that showcases the escapades of George and his friends.

Encouraged to “learn like George,” children can engage in a three-dimensional world featuring direct experience and problem solving through early STEAM concepts – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. These concepts are based on educational standards developed by an advisory panel from the PBS KIDS series, as well as national science, math, and literacy standards for young children.

Supporting characters from the books and TV series appear throughout the exhibition helping to provide context and take-home messages that resonate with young visitors, while still appealing to the grown-ups in their lives who are just as fond of this loveable monkey that they, too, grew up with.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” is on display through October 6, 2024. It was designed in partnership with Universal Studios Consumer Products Group.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.