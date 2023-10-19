Curator's Talk | Willie Anne Wright: Artist and Alchemist
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Arthur and Margaret Glasgow Endowment.
Willie at Ruth’s Farm (detail), 1984, Willie Anne Wright (American, born 1924) , silver dye bleach print.
VMFA's Dr. Sarah Kennel, curator of Willie Anne Wright: Artist and Alchemist, will discuss the exciting new exhibition that opens to the public on October 21. Learn about this groundbreaking, internationally renowned photographer and painter whose remarkable Richmond-based career spans six decades. Presenting 63 photographs and 9 paintings by the Richmond native, born in 1924, this is the first major exhibition to explore the trajectory of her impressive career. A livestream of the in-person talk will be available for at-home viewing.