Curator's Talk | Willie Anne Wright: Artist and Alchemist

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Arthur and Margaret Glasgow Endowment. Willie at Ruth's Farm (detail), 1984, Willie Anne Wright (American, born 1924) , silver dye bleach print.

VMFA's Dr. Sarah Kennel, curator of Willie Anne Wright: Artist and Alchemist, will discuss the exciting new exhibition that opens to the public on October 21. Learn about this groundbreaking, internationally renowned photographer and painter whose remarkable Richmond-based career spans six decades. Presenting 63 photographs and 9 paintings by the Richmond native, born in 1924, this is the first major exhibition to explore the trajectory of her impressive career. A livestream of the in-person talk will be available for at-home viewing.