The 2025 Season of Cumberland Valley Cruise-In starts on Saturday, May 10, 2025, and it's going to be a SUPER SHOW to bring you the biggest cruise in car show in Southeast KY!

The show will be held on Main Street in Downtown Corbin and will feature hundreds of custom classic cars, muscle cars and beautiful motorcycles! This is a free event with TONS of activities for families! Activities include train rides, petting zoo, inflatables, kids' games and prizes, food and craft vendors, Gary the Sound Machine and so much more!

Also register to win cash prizes and door prizes!

We are NOW accepting vendors for the 2025 Cumberland Valley Cruise-In season! The dates for the Cruise-Ins this year are May 10, June 14, July 12, and October 11! If you are interested in selling your goods, crafts, or handmade items at the Cruise-Ins, please complete the application that can be found at the following link: https://docs.google.com/.../1nZVr5fKX9El1RbtB90t3.../edit...

*Note: Food vendor spaces are extremely limited, so please reach out to our office at (606) 528-8860 before submitting an application! Thank you!