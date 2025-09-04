Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival
Downtown Princeton Mercer Street, Princeton, West Virginia 24740
Culturefest
Join us September 4-7, 2025, for the 22nd annual Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival!
Three stages, four days and an incredible view! Healing arts! Workshops! Kids' activities! Camp very close to the action!
A peaceful oasis of creativity on a magical mountaintop ... a party for the whole family!
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs