Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival

to

Downtown Princeton Mercer Street, Princeton, West Virginia 24740

Join us September 4-7, 2025, for the 22nd annual Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival!

Three stages, four days and an incredible view! Healing arts! Workshops! Kids' activities! Camp very close to the action!  

A peaceful oasis of creativity on a magical mountaintop ... a party for the whole family! 

Info

Downtown Princeton Mercer Street, Princeton, West Virginia 24740
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
304-425-6425
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2025-09-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2025-09-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2025-09-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2025-09-04 00:00:00 ical