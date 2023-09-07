Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival
Appalachian South Folk Life Center 820 Rocky Mount Rd, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979
JOIN US SEPT 7TH -10TH FOR THE 20TH ANNUAL CULTUREFEST WORLD MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL!
3 stages, 4 Days & an incredible view! Healing arts! Workshops! Kids activities! Camp very close to the action!
A peaceful oasis of creativity on a magical mountaintop... a party for the whole family!
Info
