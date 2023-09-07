Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival

to

Appalachian South Folk Life Center 820 Rocky Mount Rd, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979

JOIN US SEPT 7TH -10TH FOR THE 20TH ANNUAL CULTUREFEST WORLD MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL!

3 stages, 4 Days & an incredible view! Healing arts! Workshops! Kids activities! Camp very close to the action!  

A peaceful oasis of creativity on a magical mountaintop... a party for the whole family! 

Info

Appalachian South Folk Life Center 820 Rocky Mount Rd, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
304-425-6425
to
Google Calendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival - 2023-09-07 00:00:00 ical