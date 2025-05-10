× Expand Christina-Jane Norquay Art

Save the date and join us on Mother's Day weekend for the 45th annual Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival!

Featuring 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children's activities, food, and Virginia wine and beer, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

2025 Poster design by Christina-Jane Norquay Art

Tickets on sale March 15th. www.crozetfestival.com