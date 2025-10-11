Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival
Claudius Crozet Park 1075 Park Rd, Crozet, Virginia 22932
Christina-Jane Norquay Art
Save the date and join us on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend for the 45th annual Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival!
Featuring over 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children's activities, food, and Virginia wine and beer, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.
2025 Poster design by Christina-Jane Norquay Art
Tickets on sale Aug 15! www.crozetfestival.com
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family