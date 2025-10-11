Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

to

Claudius Crozet Park 1075 Park Rd, Crozet, Virginia 22932

Save the date and join us on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend for the 45th annual Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival!

Featuring over 120 jury-selected artists, craft demonstrations, live music, children's activities, food, and Virginia wine and beer, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

2025 Poster design by Christina-Jane Norquay Art

Tickets on sale Aug 15! www.crozetfestival.com

Info

Claudius Crozet Park 1075 Park Rd, Crozet, Virginia 22932
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 ical