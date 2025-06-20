Critter Chow

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff/Volunteer Meet Gertie and Birdie, our Educational Ambassadors, and interact with our knowledgeable rangers while they care for these beloved critters.Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10Extra fee: No.Registration required: No.Children welcome: Yes.Phone: 540-592-3556Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

June 20, 2025. 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Visitors Center

Meet Gertie and Birdie, our Educational Ambassadors, and interact with our knowledgeable rangers while they care for these beloved critters. Explore their diets, natural behaviors, and the important roles they play in our ecosystem.

As our rangers demonstrate the feeding process, they’ll share fascinating facts about these amazing creatures and answer your questions. It's a fantastic opportunity for families and animal enthusiasts to connect with wildlife up close! Don’t miss out on this chance to see our critters in action and deepen your understanding of these incredible reptiles!