CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention

Welcome to CreepyCon, Knoxville’s ultimate Halloween and Horror convention!

CreepyCon returns to the Knoxville Convention Center August 1–3, 2025, for a thrilling three-day experience packed with over 200 vendors, live performances, celebrity guests, and spine-chilling contests. Plus, don’t miss The Dark Side, interactive games, and our incredible sponsors!

What makes CreepyCon truly unique? It’s all about the experience. Your ticket gives you access to an endless lineup of entertainment, including classes, hands-on workshops, live demos, stage performances, and immersive floor acts—all at no extra cost. With so much happening, it’s nearly impossible to see it all in just one weekend!

While there are plenty of premium experiences, many of CreepyCon’s attractions are included with admission. Whether you’re into practical effects, costume design, or just soaking in the spooky atmosphere, you’ll find non-stop excitement from morning to midnight—and beyond.

Friday, August 1 – 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (4 hrs)

Saturday, August 2 – 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. (9 hrs)

Sunday, August 3 – 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (5 hrs)

Click here to purchase tickets.