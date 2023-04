CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention

× Expand CreepyCon Knoxville

Knoxville's Halloween & Horror Convention returns August 25-27, 2023.

Our Monster of Ceremonies, Kris Bell, returns to the stage for CreepyCon 2023!

Event Hours

Friday, August 25th – 6pm-10pm

Saturday, August 26th – 11am-8pm

Sunday, August 27th – 10am-5pm

Convention Location