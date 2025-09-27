Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain through Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents. Hours are 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Advance registration required.

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
