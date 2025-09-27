× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain through Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents.

Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain through Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents. Hours are 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Advance registration required.