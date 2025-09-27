Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight
to
Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646
Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain through Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents.
Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain through Creatures of the Night and Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents. Hours are 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Advance registration required.