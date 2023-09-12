Creative Souls: meet author Kellie Brown

Building 520 520 East Elk Ave , Tennessee 37643

You are invited to the September Creative Souls event to meet and hear from author, Dr. Kellie Brown. She will be presenting a reading, a Q&A session and book signing for her book, The Sound of Hope: Music as a Solace, Resistance and Salvation During the Holocaust and World War II.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
