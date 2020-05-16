× Expand Ann Harrell Flyer for 2020 Fun Run/Walk.

The Craig County Field of Dreams Recreation Complex near New Castle, VA, will be the headquarters for the Second Annual Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run/Walk. Scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m., the course begins at the Field of Dreams, then along Old Railroad Avenue and eventually continues for a distance along the Greenway, returning along the same course to the Field of Dreams. The event is open to all ages.

The Fun Run/Walk is named Ole Railroad after the abandoned C&O Railroad that once connected New Castle to Eagle Rock. From the mid-1800s until the 1930s and '40s, the railroad spur was used to move iron ore and timber from Craig County. The rail bed is still there, but the railroad spur was abandoned in the late 1950s.

Early signup for the Fun Run/Walk with a reduced fee of $20.00 is in progress now and continues until April 14. The fee then increases to $25.00 until May 15. The fee on the day of the event will be $30.00. The first 150 runners to register receive a free t-shirt and all kids who register receive a free t-shirt. Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/NewCastle/olerailroad. More information on the event may be obtained by emailing craigcountyrun@gmail.com or by calling 540.864.7787.

This event is being sponsored by the Craig County Recreation and Conservation Association – Field of Dreams and by the Craig County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Any individuals, organizations or businesses wishing to assist and/or sponsor the event are urged to contact Teresa Oliver (toliver.craigco@tds.net), Robert Wrzosek (rwrzosek93@gmail.com) or Debbie Snead (dsnead@vt.edu).