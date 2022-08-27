Crafting with the Guild: Enamel Floral Pendant Workshop with Ilene Kay

Blowing Rock Art &History Museum 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Join BRAHM and artist Ilene Kay for a great introduction to enameling. Students will learn the steps to prepare copper for enameling and sifting techniques to create wonderful colors on metal. Sgraffito techniques will be utilized for this project, and each person will leave with a finished piece of jewelry.

