Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

US Cellular Center 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, North Carolina

Filling both the concourse and arena levels of the venue, makers exhibit a variety of craft ranging from contemporary to traditional in works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry. The Fair showcases the work of members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild and feature craft demonstrations, regional music and entertainment.

US Cellular Center 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, North Carolina
828-358-3192
