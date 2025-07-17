Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Hosted in downtown Asheville at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, artisans will fill both the concourse and arena levels of the venue, exhibiting a variety of craft ranging from contemporary to traditional in works of clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry. Join us for this unique shopping experience and enjoy live music and craft demonstrations during your visit. $12 tickets are available at the door for individual days. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Show hours: Thursday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

