Life is too short to drink bad beer… find your new favorite on the Craft Beer Limited!

The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad joins up with Brewery Tours and their knowledgeable and experienced Beer Guides for Craft Beer Limited an educational and entertaining craft beer experience!

While taking a sunset ride through the scenic Allegheny Mountains, guests will enjoy guided tastings of 10 different craft beers from local, regional, and national breweries in a souvenir 5 oz tasting glass with various shenanigans and hijinks. Every Craft Beer Limited is a unique, curated experience. So, join all six!

Rails and Ales offers two types of seating options, Lounge Class and General Admission. Passengers in Lounge Class will enjoy the luxury of leather lounge-style seats, while General Admission passengers will be seated in traditional coach seating. Both seating options include Hors D'oeuvres and complimentary soft drinks. However, Lounge Class passengers will also receive a Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Bottle Opener. In addition, Designated Driver tickets will be available for purchase in both General Admission and Lounge Classes. Please note that Lounge seating is limited, so book your tickets early to secure your preferred option.