Cosmic Embrace: A Twilight Journey of Yoga, Labyrinths & Meteor Showers

Join Kanuga for an enchanting evening under the stars, sponsored by Yoga and Massage and Roper Mountain. This special event combines the calming practice of astrological yoga, the peacefulness of a guided labyrinth walk, and the magic of star and Lyrid meteor shower gazing.

Optional: dinner in the dining hall before the event

6:00 p.m. – Meet at the labyrinth for astrological yoga with Katie

7:30 p.m. – Facilitated labyrinth walk with Aimee

8:30 p.m. – Stargazing in Pinky Elliot Field