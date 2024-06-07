Copper Creek Farm Summer Fest

× Expand Gordon County Convention & Visitors Bureau Copper Creek Farm

Thousands of sunflowers will be blooming at Copper Creek Farm in Calhoun as the Sunflower Festival returns this summer. In addition to frolicking through the fields, enjoy 25 plus family-friendly activities, including hayrides, rubber duckie races, and the new bubble barn. Finish off your day with a delectable treat from the snack bar that is guaranteed to make you smile.