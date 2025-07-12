× Expand City of Saluda Coon Dog Day Downtown Saluda NC

Coon Dog Day is a beloved summer tradition in Saluda, North Carolina. The festival kicks off with a 5K Fun Run, followed by a bustling vendor market and a lively parade featuring floats, firetrucks, and plenty of dogs. Dog lovers can enjoy the “Every Dog’s a Star” show, a fun contest celebrating all breeds, as well as the AKC Registered Coon Hound Dog Show showcasing top hounds. The day also includes a firefighter agility contest, live music, and dancing, culminating in square dancing under the stars—a perfect mix of small-town charm, community spirit, and Southern tradition.